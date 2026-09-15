Speaker Reviews Preparations For JKLA Autumn Session, Calls For Meticulous Planning, Coordination

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today convened a meeting with the senior officers to review and finalise the arrangements for smooth conduct of the forthcoming Autumn Session of the Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence from September 21, 2026, in Srinagar.

Secretary JKLA Manoj Kumar Pandit, Commissioner Secretary IT Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary GAD M. Raju, Commissioner Secretary Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg along with senior officers from Security, Traffic, Information, Hospitality & Protocol, Estates, Health, AYUSH, SMC, Fire & Emergency Services and other line departments were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Speaker emphasised that successful conduct of the Legislative Session requires close coordination, advance planning and a high degree of administrative preparedness across all concerned departments.

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Describing the forthcoming Autumn Session as a short session carrying a major responsibility, the Speaker stressed that every aspect of the arrangements must be accorded due importance. He cautioned the officers against taking any matter lightly, observing that “small issues can create big problems” if not addressed in time.

The Speaker held detailed discussions on various arrangements and issued necessary directions to the concerned departments. Security arrangements figured prominently during the meeting.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements at the Assembly Secretariat and MLA Hostel, with emphasis on coordination among all security and administrative agencies.

On the legislative business, the Speaker directed the General Administration Department (GAD) to ensure that all concerned departments furnish replies to Assembly questions within the prescribed timelines. He instructed the departments to designate Nodal Officers for effective coordination with the Legislative Assembly Secretariat so that matters relating the session are dealt with promptly and efficiently.

The Speaker also reviewed arrangements relating to transportation and parking, directing the concerned authorities to make adequate arrangements to facilitate Members of the Legislative Assembly and minimise inconvenience to the public. He directed that government bills be submitted to the Assembly Secretariat well in advance to facilitate their timely processing and proper scheduling during the Session.

The meeting was also informed about the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) on a hybrid model.

The Speaker directed the Information Technology Department to ensure reliable Wi-Fi and internet connectivity and all necessary technical support throughout the Session.

The Speaker stressed the need for effective traffic regulation and management around the Assembly premises and other identified areas so that the movement of the general public is not adversely affected during the Session.

Reviewing the essential civic and utility services, the Speaker directed the PHE and Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply during the Session. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) was directed to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in and around the Assembly premises and MLA hostel.

The Speaker directed the Health and AYUSH Departments to make adequate arrangements, including establishment of requisite medical and AYUSH stalls/facilities at the Assembly premises, for the convenience and well-being of Members, staff and visitors.

The Information Department was directed to make comprehensive arrangements for media and press coverage of the proceedings and to ensure proper coordination and regulation of media-related arrangements during the Session.

The Speaker called upon all concerned departments and officers to maintain close coordination with the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, adhere strictly to timelines and ensure that all requisite arrangements are put in place well before the commencement of the Session.

He reiterated that the objective is to ensure a smooth, orderly, productive and dignified conduct of the Legislative Session, in keeping with the institutional responsibilities of the Legislature and the expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.