Speaker Rather Directs Minister To Notify New Car Policy Within 15 Days

SRINAGAR, Sep 24: Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Wednesday directed the government to ensure that the revised car policy is notified within 15 days.

The direction came during a discussion on the implementation of the “One Officer, One Vehicle” policy, with the Speaker questioning the delay in taking action on the matter.

Rather said the issue involved the use of public resources and could not be kept pending any longer.

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The Speaker directed Minister Transport to ensure that the necessary policy is notified within 15 days.

He also questioned why it had taken nearly five years to act on the matter, stressing that such a delay amounted to the misuse of public resources. (KNO)