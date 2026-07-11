Speaker Legislative Assembly inaugurates renovated facilities, new lifts at MLA Hostel

SRINAGAR, JULY 10: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today inaugurated the newly installed lifts and other upgradation/renovation works executed at new hostel block of MLA Hostel, Srinagar.

The inauguration marks a significant step towards upgrading the infrastructure and improving the facilities available to Members of the Legislative Assembly. The renovation works have been undertaken with the objective of enhancing convenience, accessibility and overall comfort for the occupants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker emphasized the importance of maintaining and modernizing public infrastructure to ensure efficient service delivery and better amenities. He stated that the MLA Hostel serves as an important facility for the legislators and, therefore, its upkeep and modernization must receive due attention.

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The Speaker expressed satisfaction over the completion of the works and said that the installation of modern lifts and execution of renovation works would greatly benefit the legislators and other stakeholders by providing a safer, more comfortable and user-friendly environment.

He underscored the need for regular maintenance of government infrastructure and directed the concerned authorities to ensure that all facilities at the MLA Hostel are maintained in a proper and efficient manner. He also stressed the importance of timely execution of developmental and renovation works so that public assets continue to serve their intended purpose effectively.

The Speaker reiterated the commitment to improve the infrastructure and public facilities and said that such initiatives contribute significantly towards enhancing the working environment and convenience of public representatives.

Secretary JKLA Manoj Kumar Pandit, Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Central Kashmir, Chief Engineer M&HE Srinagar besides Executive Engineers and other officials were present on the occasion.