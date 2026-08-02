Speaker inaugurates Cricket tournament at Tujan; urges youth to embrace sports, shun drugs

BUDGAM, Aug 2: Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today inaugurated a local cricket tournament at Tujan in which more than 32 teams from various urban and rural areas are participating

Addressing the participating players local gathering, officials and organisers, the Speaker emphasized that sports play a pivotal role in the holistic development of youth by fostering discipline, teamwork, leadership, perseverance and a spirit of healthy competition. He said that active participation in sports not only promotes physical fitness and mental well-being but also serves as a constructive avenue for nurturing talent and character.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to promote sports as a means of developing a healthy, disciplined and progressive society, he said much impetus is being given to create world class infrastructure in the UT to train our talented youth to compete both at National and International level. He said sports has traveled beyond recreation and is now an honourable way of earning livelihood and respect. He quoted a number of names of the UT who made a mark at international level bringing repute not only for themselves but for the entire UT.

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The Speaker said that various innovative measures are being ensured to promote sports at the grassroots level by strengthening the infrastructure and creating opportunities for the aspiring athletes to excel at district, UT and national level. He urged the parents, teachers, community leaders and sports organizations to collectively encourage the young people to adopt sports as a way of life.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse and other anti-social activities, the Speaker called upon the youth to shun such harmful practices and instead devote their time and energy to sports and other positive pursuits. He said that engaging in sports keeps young people focused, builds confidence and inspires them to contribute meaningfully to society.

Commending the organizers for providing a platform to local talent, the Speaker expressed hope that the tournament would foster the spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie and healthy competition among the participants while motivating more youth to embrace sports and lead healthy, drug-free lives.