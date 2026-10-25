Speaker inaugurates 5 km Kutbal-Yousmarg road

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Oct 24: In a major boost to connectivity and tourism in the area, Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, who is also MLA Charar-i-Sharief, today inaugurated the much-awaited 5 kilometre Kutbal-Yousmarg road, turning a long-cherished dream of residents of dozens of villages into reality.

The newly inaugurated road is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the villages and the popular tourist destination of Yousmarg. Besides facilitating the movement of local residents, the road is likely to give fresh impetus to tourism-related activities and create new employment and livelihood opportunities for local youth.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Rahim Rather reiterated the government's commitment to strengthen the road connectivity across rural and remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that improved road infrastructure is vital for ensuring equitable development, facilitating access to essential services and unlocking the tourism and economic potential of underserved areas.

He directed the concerned authorities to maintain a focused approach towards addressing the connectivity-related issues and ensuring timely completion of road projects while adhering to prescribed quality standards. He stressed that development initiatives must translate into tangible benefits for the people, particularly those residing in far-flung and rural areas.