Speaker directs Govt to notify new Car Policy within 15 days

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 30: The Speaker of Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today directed the Government to finalise and notify the new Government Vehicle Management Policy within 15 days, warning that the use of multiple official vehicles beyond prescribed entitlement amounted to misuse of public resources.

The direction came after Transport Minister presented a status report on the long-pending Car Policy in the Assembly, following an earlier direction from the Speaker.

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Taking serious note of the delay, Rather said the policy had been pending for nearly five years despite the Government deciding in 2021 to formulate a new framework.

"The new Car Policy should be finalised and notified within 15 days. This matter should not be allowed to remain pending any further," the Speaker said.

The issue also triggered a discussion among members, with BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia alleging that a Government officer was using four vehicles.

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"There is no need for me to name the person you are talking about; he has four cars," Jasrotia said, while also questioning the safety of vehicles deployed as security escorts ahead of MLAs.

Responding to Jasrotia, Rather said the new policy would clearly define the vehicle entitlement of different categories of Government officers.

"You were correct in asking what car an officer deserves and what their entitlements are; that is also outlined in this new car policy. It clearly states which officer will use what type of car," the Speaker said.

He said the matter would be settled once the policy was notified, adding that the House could revisit the issue later if members wanted changes or improvements to the policy.

MLA Nizamuddin Bhat, meanwhile, said the issue should be dealt with judiciously now that it had reached the House.

He suggested that the committee examining the issue should include an auditor or a representative from the Comptroller General.

Rather, however, ruled out any further delay, saying additional changes to the process could be considered after the policy was implemented.

"If you feel you want to make improvements to this Car Policy then, we will give you the time to speak and offer suggestions to the Minister. But do not create further hurdles for this now, as it will just take more time. Let this policy be notified," he said.

Rather also said complaints regarding the misuse of public resources underscored the need for clear rules governing the entitlement and use of Government vehicles.

He said that if an officer was entitled to one vehicle but was using three, such use constituted misuse of public resources at the expense of the public exchequer.

The Speaker, however, clarified that his observations were not directed against Government officers and that officials should be provided vehicles and other facilities to which they were legitimately entitled under the prescribed rules.

Rather expressed concern that the proposal had been moving between departments for years, despite the Government having already accepted in principle the need for a new policy.

According to the status report presented by the Transport Department, the Government had notified its existing vehicle policy in 2015, prescribing vehicle entitlements for Cabinet Ministers and other Government functionaries along with price ceilings.