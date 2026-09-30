Speaker Directs Government to Notify New Car Policy Within 15 Days
Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has directed the government to notify the new car policy within 15 days. The direction aims to ensure timely completion of the notification process and bring clarity regarding the implementation...
Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has directed the government to notify the new car policy within 15 days. The direction aims to ensure timely completion of the notification process and bring clarity regarding the implementation of the policy.
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