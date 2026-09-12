Speaker Directs Accelerated Execution Of New Legislative Assembly Complex, Stresses Adherence To October 2027 Deadline

JAMMU, Sept 12: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today visited the new Legislative Assembly Complex and reviewed the progress of ongoing works, taking detailed stock of the physical and infrastructural development achieved so far.

During the visit, the concerned officers briefed the Speaker about the status of various components of the prestigious project, including the works completed, those nearing completion and the activities presently in progress. A detailed assessment was also made of the works pending and the pace of execution of different components.

It was informed that several important works have already been completed in full. These include internal plumbing, granite work on service stairs, door and window frames, and plastering, which have achieved 100 per cent completion. The Speaker was further apprised that work on other components of the project is also progressing at a brisk pace and is presently in full swing.

Advertisement

Taking note of the progress achieved, Speaker Rather emphasised that the New Assembly Complex is a prestigious and important institutional project, which is expected to provide modern and comprehensive facilities for the effective functioning of the Legislature. He underscored the need for maintaining sustained momentum in the execution of the project so that all components are completed within the prescribed timeframe.

The Speaker directed the concerned officers and executing agencies to expedite the pace of work and gear up men and machinery to ensure timely completion of the remaining components. He called for close and continuous monitoring of the progress at every stage and directed that any bottlenecks affecting the pace of execution be identified and resolved promptly.

Speaker Rather stressed that the stipulated timeline for completion of the project must be adhered to in letter and spirit. He directed the concerned agencies to put in place an effective execution and monitoring mechanism so that the remaining works are taken up simultaneously, wherever feasible, without compromising on the quality and prescribed standards.

Later, during the review meeting, the Speaker specifically directed that the entire project be completed within the stipulated deadline of October 2027, stating that timely completion of the New Assembly Complex should remain a priority for all concerned.

He further called upon the executing agencies to ensure effective coordination and sustained supervision of the works, with particular emphasis on quality, workmanship and adherence to approved specifications and timelines.

The Speaker reiterated that the New Assembly Complex carries significant institutional importance and expressed the expectation that concerted efforts by all stakeholders would ensure its timely completion and operationalisation as planned.

Secretary JKLA Manoj Kumar Pandit besides CE Mechanical, SE R&B and others senior officers from concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Later, Speaker Rather convened a meeting with the Director Estates and officers of the concerned departments to review the preparedness of the Old Assembly Complex and associated facilities ahead of the Darbar Move.

During the meeting, the Speaker took stock of the overall condition of the premises and directed the concerned authorities to undertake necessary repairs, renovation and maintenance works wherever required well before the Darbar Move, so that the complex remains fully functional and adequately equipped for the ensuing legislative requirements.

Speaker also directed the officers to keep in view the ongoing implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project while undertaking repairs, renovation and other works in the Old Assembly Complex.

He emphasised that the infrastructure and facilities required for the effective implementation of the NeVA system must be adequately planned and maintained so that the transition to technology-enabled legislative functioning takes place smoothly.

The Speaker underscored the importance of ensuring that the Old Assembly Complex is fully prepared to support the digital processing of legislative business and smooth conduct of Legislative Assembly sessions, and directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination in this regard.