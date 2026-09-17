Speaker Chairs All Party Cum BAC Meeting Ahead Of Autumn Session

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (JKLA), Abdul Rahim Rather, today chaired a meeting of the All Party cum Business Advisory Committee (BAC) ahead of the Autumn Session of the Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence on September 21, 2026, with a focus on ensuring smooth, orderly and people-oriented functioning of the House.

The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mubarik Gul, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Nizamuddin Bhat, Sajad Gani Lone, Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Choudhary Mohammad Akram.

The Speaker sought their valuable suggestions for making the forthcoming Assembly Session more fruitful, meaningful and responsive to public concerns. He emphasised the need to provide adequate opportunities to the elected representatives to raise issues pertaining to their respective constituencies and bring matters of public importance to the floor of the House.

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The Speaker called for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to ensure the smooth and effective conduct of the Assembly proceedings. He underlined that the legislative institution carries a significant responsibility towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Every eye is on the proceedings of the Assembly and the people are watching how their elected representatives articulate their grievances and raise issues of public importance in the House. This places a great responsibility on every member. It is, therefore, imperative that all members conduct themselves with due regard to the dignity, discipline and decorum of the House,” maintaining the Speaker.

He stressed that parliamentary debate should remain focused on public welfare, constructive deliberations and the effective articulation of issues confronting the people, while maintaining the established conventions and dignity of the legislature.

During the meeting, the members of the Business Advisory Committee put forward a range of valuable suggestions aimed at making the Session more relevant, inclusive and responsive to public aspirations. The members emphasised the importance of providing sufficient opportunities to legislators to raise constituency-specific concerns and matters requiring the attention of the government.

Among the key suggestions discussed was the conduct of Zero Hour, with members proposing that Chief Whips and party leaders should identify the members who would participate and furnish the requisite list in advance to facilitate effective management of the proceedings.

The members also suggested that mobile phone usage inside the Assembly Hall should not be permitted, in order to maintain discipline, attentiveness and the decorum of the House.

Emphasis was also laid on timely circulation of the list of Private Members’ Bills, Resolutions along with questions and answers, well in advance of the proceedings. The members stated that advance availability of such legislative material would enable them to study the issues thoroughly, prepare appropriately and raise relevant supplementary questions during the Session.

The Committee further stressed that every member should be provided adequate time and opportunity to present matters of public concern, constituency grievances and issues of wider significance before the House, in accordance with the applicable rules and the approved business of the Assembly.

The Speaker took note of the suggestions put forth by the members and underscored the collective responsibility of all members and concerned stakeholders in ensuring the orderly, productive and meaningful conduct of the Autumn Session.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on strengthening parliamentary engagement, facilitating constructive debate and ensuring that the proceedings of the Assembly remain focused on the concerns and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Secretary, JKLA, Manoj Kumar Pandit was also present in the meeting.