Speaker Birla expresses grief over Kota road accident that left 8 dead

KOTA (RAJ): (Oct 17) Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla expressed deep grief over a road accident that left eight people dead and 15 injured on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday morning. Birla also visited the injured passengers at the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH).

The accident occurred when a mini-bus carrying 23 passengers veered off the road and plunged into a 15-foot-deep drain along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district at around 6 am on Saturday.

The accident occurred near pole number 384 on the Expressway. Authorities suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel or felt drowsy, causing the vehicle to veer off the eight-lane road.