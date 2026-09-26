Speaker asks Govt to resolve inter-departmental issues delaying projects

‘Ensure that development works not stalled’

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, today urged the Government to resolve inter-departmental and other administrative issues delaying developmental projects in Baramulla, saying such issues should not be allowed to hold up public works.

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Rather made the remarks after the government attributed delays in several projects in Baramulla town to site-related and inter-departmental issues, while responding to a question raised by Baramulla MLA Javid Hassan Baig. "If there is inter departmental problem, the government has control over both departments. Why can't this be solved?" Rather asked during the proceedings.

He said that where a private party was involved, the government could cite the dispute as a reason, but issues between government departments should be resolved by the administration. "The issue has to be settled. If there is a problem in the department, it has to be resolved," he added.

Rather also referred to projects facing court-related issues and said such matters should be addressed to ensure that development works do not remain stalled. "Today, the problem is that when someone starts a project, someone else brings a stay. It is the government's job to make it happen," he said.

Replying to Rather, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said the Speaker was right that inter-departmental issues needed to be settled. She referred to the construction of the double-storey Municipal Council building in Baramulla and said its delay was linked to several issues, including a private property dispute, security restrictions involving paramilitary forces and forest-related clearances.

Itoo said about 80% of the work had been completed and assured the House that the remaining work would be completed as soon as possible.

She also pointed to delays in obtaining clearances from the Forest Department and said there had been coordination issues between the R&B and Housing and Urban Development departments. "The issue has to be settled. If there is a problem in the department, it has to be resolved," Itoo said.

She assured Baig that work on the delayed projects would be taken up and completed at the earliest and stressed that the funds released for the projects should be utilised.

Baig, meanwhile, sought an assurance from the government on proper utilisation of the funds, saying the government sanctions projects and releases funds but the money should reach the ground through actual execution.

The government, in its reply, said 14 developmental works involving a total project cost of Rs 2,462.67 lakh had been taken up in Baramulla town under the Capex budget. An expenditure of Rs 445.24 lakh had been incurred up to March 2026, while Rs 25 lakh had been utilised during the current financial year against a released amount of Rs 130.60 lakh.

Of the 14 works, three have been completed, while the remaining projects are at various stages of execution.

On the construction of a multi-level car parking facility near the R&B office, the government said administrative approval was accorded on Oct. 10, 2025, but the work had not commenced as the land owned by PWD (R&B) had not yet been transferred to the Municipal Council Baramulla.

The site also has poplar trees requiring valuation, auction and removal by the Forest Department, besides an old building requiring assessment and completion of formalities for its disposal and removal.

On the three entry gates at Baramulla, the government said administrative approval was accorded on September 20, 2025. Work at Janbazpora and Khowjabagh was affected by objections from local residents, necessitating shifting of sites.

At Khanpora, objections were raised by BRO authorities, leading to modification of the approved drawing and change of location. A joint site inspection by BRO and R&B authorities was conducted on June 13 and June 21, 2026, after which revised locations were proposed. The work at the new Khanpora site progressed up to the column level but was subsequently stopped after BRO authorities said the location had been provided inadvertently and could not be used.

The government said steps had been initiated to identify and finalise alternative sites at Janbazpora and Khanpora.

On the double-storey Municipal Council office building, the government said the G+2 skeleton structure had been completed in November 2024, but work was later halted following a court order related to a land dispute involving the Municipal Council and a private property holder, as well as security-related restrictions.

The work remained halted until March 2026 and resumed after the Municipal Council submitted an affidavit undertaking compliance with security conditions prescribed by the military authorities.

The government said truss work had been completed and brickwork was about 80% complete, with the remaining work under execution.