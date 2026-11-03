Speaker accorded warm welcome as JKLA Sectt opens in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, was accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome by senior officers and staff of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on the first day of opening of Darbar Move offices in the winter capital, Jammu, today.

The Speaker was received by senior officers and officials of the Assembly Secretariat, who extended greetings on the commencement of the winter functioning of the Assembly Secretariat in Jammu.

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Interacting with the officers and staff, the Speaker appreciated their dedication and commitment towards ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and efficiency in discharge of the official responsibilities.

The Speaker called for close coordination among all branches of the Secretariat to ensure timely disposal of official business and seamless delivery of services. He also underscored the need to maintain a responsive, transparent and public-oriented institutional approach while facilitating the smooth conduct of legislative affairs.

He wished the officers and staff a productive and successful tenure during the winter Darbar Move. He expressed confidence that the Legislative Secretariat would continue to uphold the dignity, traditions and institutional responsibilities of the Legislature.