J&K Speaker Pulls Up Transport Minister Over Use Of Multiple Official Vehicles By Officers

Srinagar, Sept 24: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Thursday pulled up Transport Minister Satish Sharma over the continued use of multiple government vehicles by officers.

The issue came up during Question Hour when BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania raised a question that whether J&K government proposes to enforce "one officer- one vehicle" ceiling across all the departments

In its written reply Transport Minister said there is currently no specific policy prescribing a uniform ceiling for the allotment or retention of official vehicles by individual officers across all departments, PSUs, boards and autonomous bodies.

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The government said a "revised car policy" is under consideration and proposes to introduce the principle of "one vehicle-one officer".

The proposed policy would, however, provide exceptions based on security requirements, field duties, additional assignments or charges, operational exigencies and the functional requirements of particular departments or organisations.

According to the government, once approved, the revised policy would be implemented across the concerned departments, PSUs, boards and autonomous bodies.

The Speaker Rather questioned Sharma over the delay in acting on a report received by his office on September 1, 2026.

"If the report came to your office on Sept 1, 2026, why haven't you done anything about it till today, and you are telling us that it will take two more months," Rather said.

The Speaker also questioned the practice of providing separate vehicles to an officer holding charge of two departments.

"Why can't an officer in charge of two departments use the same vehicle rather than using two different vehicles " Rather asked.

Responding to the Speaker, Minikster Sharma said the government would look into the matter, describing it as a "legacy issue".

"We will look into it. It is a legacy issue. I will come back to you with detail tomorrow," Sharma said.

Rather, however, questioned whether an existing practice could not be changed if it was found to be incorrect.

"If legacy is wrong, can't you correct it Are you going to give us details in this session " the Speaker asked.

Sharma assured the House that he would return with the details.