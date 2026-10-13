SP Katra inaugurates Navratra Prabhat Pheri

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Association of Prabhat Pheri today took out its first Prabhat Pheri of the ninth year on the auspicious occasion of the second Navratra as part of the Navratra Festival Katra, being jointly organised by the J&K Tourism Department and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra in association with the District Administration.

The Prabhat Pheri was flagged off by Kameshwar Puri, Superintendent of Police Katra , Dysp Dr Bhishm Dubey and SHO Sanjeet by cutting the red ribbon and breaking a coconut in the presence of Gopal Dutt, retired Medical Superintendent and Shiv Kumar Sharma, President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association.

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The procession commenced from Bus Stand, Katra, proceeded along Ban Ganga Road to Darshani Deodi, and returned through the Main Bazaar before culminating at Bus Stand, Katra. The religious procession witnessed enthusiastic participation from artists of Happy Gupta & Production, Milan Cultural Troupe and Chinar Art Foundation of Jammu and Kashmir led by Ritu Mehra and Virender Kumar. NCC cadets, senior citizens, local residents and a large number of devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi also participated with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The holy town of Katra reverberated with devotional bhajans sung by the artists throughout the procession creating a spiritually charged atmosphere. At Darshani Deodi, the procession was warmly welcomed by Arvind Kumar, Assistant Commandant, and other personnels of CRPF.

Raj Kumar Padha President of the Jammu and Kashmir Association of Prabhat Pheri, appealed to all sections of society to join the daily Prabhat Pheris in large numbers during the holy Navratras to seek the blessings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and strengthen the spirit of devotion, unity and brotherhood.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir Association of Prabhat Pheri will organise Prabhat Pheris daily up to October 19, 2026 commencing at 5:30 a.m. from Bus Stan Katra. The association has extended an open invitation to residents, devotees, social organisations and visitors to participate in these devotional processions and make the Navratra celebrations more vibrant and spiritually enriching.

Those present on the occasion included Ajay Sharma, Ramnik Nawvada, Aman Mahajan, Neelam Singh, Atul Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Manoj Sadhotra and others.