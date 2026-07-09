SP, Congress gave Bundelkhand dacoits; BJP brought jobs and defence corridor: Adityanath

BANDA (UP), July 9: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the SP and Congress Governments gave "dacoits and country-made pistols" to the youth of Bundelkhand, claiming that the BJP has transformed the once-backwards region with infrastructure, employment and the Defence Industrial Corridor.

Addressing a public meeting in Banda after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects, Adityanath said Bundelkhand, once synonymous with migration, drought and lawlessness, had emerged as a hub of connectivity, investment and defence manufacturing under the BJP's "double-engine government".

"Remember, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress gave Bundelkhand dacoits. They did not provide jobs to the youth; instead, they put country-made pistols in their hands. Today, our government is making Bundelkhand a hub of the Defence Industrial Corridor," he said.

Referring to the corridor, the Chief Minister said advanced weapon systems, including the BrahMos missile, were being manufactured under the project.

"Through this corridor, missiles like the BrahMos are being manufactured. When India strikes its enemies with such missiles, even Pakistan cries out in fear. This reflects India's valour, its strength and the victory of our brave soldiers. Today, Bundelkhand is becoming the centre of this transformation," he said.

Adityanath said he was delighted to witness the region's progress.

"I remember visiting the region nearly a decade ago after becoming Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told me that Bundelkhand should be among my first visits because of its backwardness," he said.

He said the region had long been identified with migration and water scarcity.

"Backwardness, migration and thirst had become the identity of Bundelkhand. There was no connectivity, no drinking water, no irrigation, no jobs, no employment and no proper security," he said.

The chief minister alleged that the region was once under the grip of organised crime.

"There were land mafias, mining mafias, sand mafias and dreaded dacoits. Farmers were afraid to go to their fields. Bundelkhand had become a centre for extortion and ransom," he said.

He further alleged that before 2017, police stations often refused to register FIRs, farmers were driven to suicide, youth migrated in search of work, traders lived in fear and women were unsafe.

"Those entrusted with protecting Uttar Pradesh were themselves looting the state before 2017," Adityanath alleged.

"Today, Bundelkhand is connected through excellent roads and expressways.

Drinking water projects are progressing, irrigation is reaching every field, and when appointment letters are distributed for government jobs, I am happy to see youth from Banda among the beneficiaries," he said.

He said the region now had institutions that were "once unimaginable".

"Today, Bundelkhand has everything. A medical college named after Maharani Durgavati is functioning, an agricultural university is operational, engineering colleges and polytechnics are being inaugurated and projects to improve connectivity are being launched. Such development is possible only when good public representatives are elected," he said.

Adityanath warned people against electing people with criminal backgrounds.

"If a land mafia or a dacoit gets elected, he will kidnap traders, grab the land of respectable citizens, evict the poor and loot government schemes meant for farmers, youth and the underprivileged. That is exactly what used to happen before 2017," he alleged.

The Chief Minister said the BJP Government believed in development without discrimination but would not pursue appeasement politics.

"Our double-engine Government does not discriminate, but neither does it believe in appeasement. We do not tolerate riots, hooliganism or curfews. Those who threaten the safety of daughters and traders are warned, and if they do not mend their ways, the path to Yamraj's abode is opened for them," he added. (PTI)