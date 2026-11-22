New Delhi, Nov 22: Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Aazad claimed on Sunday that the SP-Congress combine is "not serious" about defeating the BJP in next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, even though doors are open for the two parties to join the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' to take on the ruling party unitedly.

In an interview with PTI, the Nagina MP also claimed that people's trust in the Mayawati-led BSP has decreased, while support for his Aazad Samaj Party is continuously increasing.

Aazad also dismissed claims that his party's alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is a "B-team" of the BJP, saying people will answer those making such comments, as the argument is opposed to the Constitution, which gives everyone the right to contest polls.

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The remarks come days after AIMIM chief Owaisi named Aazad as the chief ministerial face of the newly-formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

"We approached all the parties for forming the opposition alliance. We formally sent messages to their responsible leaders. Whenever this topic came up, we stated, even through the media, that we want to fight together to stop the BJP.

"And when we felt that they did not want it, we decided that a separate alliance should be formed because the alliances formed before were not successful in stopping the BJP," Aazad said.

"We saw the 2017 and 2022 elections. Our experience tells us that to defeat the BJP based on their vote share percentage, a higher vote share is needed. So a larger alliance should be formed – this was our desire and the demand of the public. But we could not succeed as these opposition parties don't have the desire to stop the BJP," he told PTI.

Slamming the SP-Congress, Aazad claimed they are "absolutely not serious" about defeating the BJP.

"They were not serious in 2024 either, nor in 2017, nor in 2019. And they will not be serious because atrocities happen against the poor and weak people. What atrocities are these leaders suffering?" he asked.

On the realistic chances of his newly-formed alliance with the AIMIM, Aazad said nothing is predetermined in politics, and that they are working very hard.

"We have full faith that this alliance will fight with greater strength, that this alliance alone is capable of defeating the BJP. For a long time, this alliance was prevented from taking shape. Many efforts were made so that an alliance of communities with a large vote share is not formed," he said.

The Samajik Parivartan Morcha has made an offer to the SP-Congress that they can observe its show of strength on November 26 and then decide how to save Uttar Pradesh, Aazad said.

The ASP-AIMIM alliance is scheduled to hold a rally in Lucknow on November 26, which is expected to showcase the unity of the Morcha and outline its future strategy.

Asked if doors are still open for an alliance with the Congress and the SP, Aazad said, "Yes… We have told them that we are ready to make any sacrifice. The Samajik Parivartan Morcha wants to defeat the BJP, and they are welcome to join in this mission."

"People will get aligned once they (SP-Congress) also join. There would be no doubt left in BJP's defeat then," Aazad said.

On the BSP losing ground in Uttar Pradesh, he admitted that people's trust in the party has diminished.

"Why it decreased, it is for them to analyse. In 2007, they had a 30 per cent vote share. Today they have 9 per cent. This 21 per cent gap clearly shows that people's trust in them has diminished election after election.

"Today, people's trust has fallen so much that they do not have a single representative in any House – neither in the Lok Sabha, the Assembly, nor the Rajya Sabha," he said.

On the other hand, the Aazad Samaj Party is continuously increasing its support base, he claimed.

On the "B-team of BJP" charge, Aazad said time and people will answer those making such claims.

"What is the definition of a 'B-team'? If contesting elections alone makes someone a B-team, then in 2022, Congress contested 399 seats against the SP and forfeited their deposit on nearly 300 seats. Did they fight as a B-team or an A-team then? Congress leaders should answer this," Aazad said.

"Congress leaders ask why we did not make a Muslim our chief minister candidate. You ruled Uttar Pradesh for 30 years; how many Muslims, Dalits or Backward Class leaders did you make the chief minister?

"The SP fought against the Congress on 70 seats in Madhya Pradesh and on 54 seats in Uttarakhand – did they fight as a B-team or an A-team? In Jammu & Kashmir, the SP contested 20 seats on a telephone symbol against the Congress and the National Conference despite being a part of the INDIA bloc.

The Congress fought against the AAP while in the INDIA bloc, yet it now calls the AAP a B-team, while Arvind Kejriwal sits alongside Akhilesh Yadav. They feel only they should become leaders, MLAs, MPs, CMs, and PMs, treating power as their ancestral property," Aazad said.

But this country has 'loktantra' (democracy), not 'rajtantra' (monarchy), and people will decide who sits on the chair, he said.

"These anti-Constitution leaders couldn't defeat the BJP. Now, if another alliance tries to defeat the BJP, they make accusations to save the saffron party," he alleged.

Aazad also refuted media reports claiming that his alliance will contest 150 seats, asserting that the Samajik Parivartan Morcha will contest to form the government and make the NDA and the other "fake alliances" forfeit their deposits.

Slamming the 10-year BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh, Aazad said history will record the tenure as a period where democracy was publicly murdered and constitutional values faced massive attacks.

"As for the Aazad Samaj Party's vision: we will build world-class education centres and repair the government schools. We will enact a law requiring government officials, employees and elected representatives to enrol their children in government schools. We will implement a common education policy so that the poor and rich receive equal, quality modern education.

"Secondly, we will establish district industrial zones to provide employment to the educated youth and increase people's purchasing power.

"Thirdly, we will revamp the government hospitals, which currently suffer from a 60 per cent shortage of doctors, specialists, technicians and equipment.

"We will also fill the employment backlog, enforce strict steps for women's safety, promote rural employment through small cottage industries, and simplify the judicial process with fast-track courts. We will work to ensure the rule of law, not rule by gun," Aazad said.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are due early next year. (Agencies)