Southwest Monsoon Covers Entire J&K, Ladakh; MeT Warns Of Heavy Rain

SRINAGAR, July 1: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into most parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, covering the entire meteorological subdivision on Wednesday, a day later than the normal onset date of June 30, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), widespread rainfall was recorded across parts of the Jammu division during the past 24 hours.

The MeT Department has forecast generally cloudy weather with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places across Jammu and Kashmir from July 1 to 4. Heavy rainfall, brief intense showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely at a few places during this period.

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From July 5 to 8, the weather is expected to remain generally hot and humid, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers at scattered to many places. Brief intense heavy showers are also likely at isolated places in Jammu division.

The department has issued an advisory warning that heavy rainfall or brief intense showers at a few locations could trigger localized flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas of Jammu division, the Pir Panjal Range, the Chenab Valley, and adjoining pockets of South Kashmir.

Independent weather observer Faizan Arif said apart from monsoon conditions, three more weak Western Disturbances are set to affect the union Territory this week in quick succession.

The first Western Disturbance is currently influencing the region and will weaken by tomorrow. The second Western Disturbance will arrive tomorrow night and remain effective until Saturday morning. This will be followed by the third Western Disturbance, which is expected to impact the region from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

"The weak Western Disturbances and the monsoon flow are expected to work in tandem, increasing the likelihood of moderate to heavy showers at times. Their combined influence will also enhance the risk of short-duration intense rainfall, including isolated cloudbursts," Faizan said.

On Tuesday, Kashmir reeled under an intense heatwave as maximum day temperatures remained 5-6 degrees Celsius above normal across most parts of the Valley. (Agencies)