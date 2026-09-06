KATHMANDU, Sept 6: Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on Sunday discussed ongoing search, rescue and relief operations following the devastating floods in the Himalayan nation, which has killed more than 1,300 and left around 5,000 missing.

In their meeting in Kathmandu, the two leaders held in-depth discussions on efforts to locate missing South Korean nationals, Khanal's office said.

Khanal thanked the South Korean government for sending an inter-agency rapid response team and the Korea Disaster Relief Team to flood-hit areas, as well as for providing humanitarian assistance and relief materials.

Advertisement

He also outlined Nepal's priority of rebuilding resilient and durable infrastructure and expressed hope for continued South Korean support.

Cho expressed the "willingness of the Korean Government to support Nepal in the post-disaster reconstruction efforts."

He said the "world community has historical responsibility for the damage done to countries like Nepal due to climate change" and called for Nepal and South Korea to work together to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change, including at global forums such as COP.

Cho also said South Korea would raise the issue of financial support that Nepal should receive from the international community.

The two ministers reiterated their commitment to working closely to further strengthen bilateral ties based on longstanding friendship, mutual trust and cooperation.

Flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects. (PTI)