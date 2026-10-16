South Indian Bank aims 16 pc loan growth in  FY27; bets big on retail, agri and MSME financing

MUMBAI, Oct 16: Private sector lender South Indian Bank is aiming for a 15-16 per cent credit growth in FY27, driven by the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances, a top official said on Friday.

The RAM advances, which constitute 61 per cent of the book, are targeted to grow at a higher level of 17-18 per cent by the bank.

"Our festive-season growth strategy is focused on the RAM segment, particularly retail lending and gold loans. I expect South Indian Bank's overall advances to grow by around 15-16 per cent, with the RAM segment growing slightly faster, at around 17-18 per cent," said Mahesh Muralidhar Pai, managing director and chief executive officer of South Indian Bank, in an interaction with PTI.

In the latest July-September quarter, the bank's gross advances increased by 18.67 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,09,517 crore, up from Rs 92,286 crore in the year-ago period.

Pai said the projection is "cautious" because the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is a key risk.

"If the war continues and oil prices remain elevated, India could face significant economic challenges, including higher inflation and a deterioration in credit quality. Therefore, our growth projections are cautious," Pai told PTI.

The Indian banking sector is currently at historically low levels of NPAs, and asset quality has improved significantly. However, this may be a cyclical trend and should not necessarily be expected to continue indefinitely, he added.

On priorities, Pai, the newly-appointed managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, said that the lender will focus on strengthening the share of the low-cost current and savings account deposits, NRI and retail term deposits while shifting its lending focus from corporate loans towards retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments.

"Gold loans, which account for around 25 per cent of the bank's portfolio, will remain a key growth area as the lender looks to expand its presence in the segment," he said.

The lender on Thursday reported a 21 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 426 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, aided by increased margins and better asset quality.

On FCNR (B) deposits, Pai said the bank mobilised around USD 230 million under the scheme.

"Since we do not have branches overseas, our leverage in this entire USD 230 million is very nominal. Most of the mobilisation has come directly from customers, without leverage," he added.

Pai expects the Reserve Bank of India to conduct another two to three rounds of open market operations (OMOs) to absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system, and sees scope for two more interest rate hikes of 25 basis points each during the current fiscal year. (PTI)