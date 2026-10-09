South African Jurist Of Indian Origin Navi Pillay Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo, Oct 9: South African jurist of Indian origin Navanethem Navi Pillay, a former UN human rights chief and a judge at the International Court of Justice, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her contributions to promoting peace and international law.

Born in Durban on September 23, 1941, to Indian parents of Tamil descent, Pillay grew up under apartheid and went on to build a career defending anti-apartheid activists and advancing human rights and equality.

In 1967, she became the first woman to open a law practice in South Africa's Natal Province. She later became the first Black woman to serve as a judge on South Africa's High Court.

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She also served as a judge and president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, a judge at the International Criminal Court and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

The Nobel Committee announced in Oslo that the prestigious award goes to the former South African jurist for her work to promote peace and international law.

The Nobel Peace Prize is widely regarded as one of the world's most prestigious honours. This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize. (Agencies)