South Africa expands Electronic Travel Authorization to Indian travellers

MUMBAI, Nov 9: South Africa has expanded its Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system to travellers from 53 countries, including India, enabling them to complete the visa process entirely online without visiting a visa processing centre.

The digital system is designed to streamline the application process for eligible visitors from across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, making it easier for travellers to plan their holidays and prepare for their journey to South Africa, South African Tourism said in a statement.

The enhanced ETA system now supports applications for minors, including biometric capture and enrolment on the Home Affairs National Identification System (HANIS) for children aged seven years and older.

"The continued expansion of South Africa's Electronic Travel Authorization is an important step towards making travel planning simpler for eligible visitors, including families and groups. As we look ahead to the ICC Cricket World Cup, we hope more Indian travellers will take the opportunity to experience South Africa beyond the game," South African Tourism Hub Head MEISEA Neliswa Nkani said.

The expansion of the ETA is being implemented in phases, with additional country waves introduced during August and September 2026.

The platform is now available across 53 countries, including all markets previously covered under South Africa's eVisa programme, which has now transitioned to the ETA system.

The next phase of the ETA expansion will target key growth markets ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, supporting South Africa's efforts to boost tourism and improve accessibility for international visitors.

The transition to ETA will also see the decommissioning of the eVisa system on December 1, 2026, with a full move to the digital authorisation platform.

The system is being actively monitored for stability and scalability, while communication and stakeholder onboarding initiatives are underway to support the transition and familiarise travellers and industry partners with the new process. (PTI)