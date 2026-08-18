Soul.Fit Cricket Premier League from Aug 20

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Soul.Fit Gym has announced the launch of the Soul.Fit Premier League (SPL), a cricket tournament aimed at promoting fitness, sportsmanship, teamwork and a healthy, drug-free lifestyle among youth.

The announcement was made during a press conference at ‘Terrace on 3’ restaurant, Jammu, attended by representatives of all five participating teams along with their captains and vice-captains.

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Addressing the media, Shivang Gupta, MD, Soul.Fit Gym, briefed about the upcoming tournament and the vision behind the initiative. The league draws inspiration from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's 100 Days Nasha Mukt J&K mission and seeks to encourage youngsters to choose fitness, sports and positive activities over substance abuse.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Langer said Soul.Fit Gym believes sports can play a powerful role in building discipline, confidence and a healthier society. He said the SPL is an effort to bring people together through cricket while spreading the message of fitness and a drug-free lifestyle.

The four-day tournament will be held from August 20 to 23, with three matches scheduled daily-one in the morning and two in the evening. The SPL final will be played on August 23 at 6 pm at Green Field Ground, Green Belt, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Gupta said the league is not merely a cricket competition but an initiative to create a positive sporting environment where fitness, camaraderie, discipline and healthy living take centre stage. The organisers invited sports lovers and fitness enthusiasts to support the teams and join the campaign for a healthier, stronger and drug-free society.