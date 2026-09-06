SOTTO J&K holds workshop on organ donation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) J&K today organised a one-day technical workshop on organ donation and transplantation at Tawi Conference Hall, Convention Centre, Canal Road, Jammu.

The workshop, titled "Angadaan-Jeevan Pravah" (Organ Donation - A Life Salience), was organised under the year-long campaign of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "Angadaan Karo, Jug Jug Jio."

Advertisement

The programme was aimed at creating awareness about organ donation and strengthening the understanding of healthcare professionals on clinical, technical, medico-legal and ethical aspects of deceased organ donation.

Dr Anil Kumar, Director, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), New Delhi, was the chief guest.

Director Health Services Jammu Dr Poonam Sethi, Nodal Officer ROTTO (North) Chandigarh Dr Vijay Tadia and HOD Ophthalmology, GMC Jammu, Dr Ashok Sharma were the guests of honour.

SOTTO J&K Nodal Officer and HoD Urology, GMC Jammu, Dr Elias Sharma delivered the welcome address, while Joint Director SOTTO J&K Dr Poonam Mahajan proposed the vote of thanks.

CMOs, BMOs and medical professionals from across Jammu Division participated in the workshop.

Technical sessions covered brain-stem death certification, donor maintenance, cornea donation, medico-legal aspects, kidney paired exchange, cadaveric donation and family counselling.

Experts from NOTTO, ROTTO North, PGIMER Chandigarh, GMC Jammu, SSH Jammu and Command Hospital (NC), Udhampur shared their expertise.

The workshop stressed early identification of potential donors, timely certification and effective family counselling to improve organ availability for transplantation.