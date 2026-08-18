Soren cancels JSSC-CGL, TDPL exams; all exams since 2014 to face probe

RANCHI, Aug 17 : Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL, besides ordering an inquiry into all recruitment examinations conducted in the state since 2014.

The decisions were taken at a special Cabinet meeting amid the ongoing agitation by JPSC-JSSC aspirants at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

Soren said the JSSC-CGL examination would be cancelled and all examinations conducted by TDPL, along with their results and selections, would also be scrapped.

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He said all examinations conducted in Jharkhand since 2014 would now come under the purview of the investigation and any irregularities, whether major or minor, would be examined.

The Chief Minister said the ongoing investigations by the SIT and CID had brought out several "shocking" facts, but details could not be disclosed as the investigations were still underway.

He said a committee headed by IPS officer Amitabh Kaushal would be constituted to undertake comprehensive reforms in the recruitment examination system.

The committee would consult institutions, experts and other stakeholders to suggest measures for making examinations more transparent and secure, he said.

Soren said the government had already opened a portal through which students, teachers and parents could submit suggestions on examination reforms.

He said the government was committed to protecting the interests of students and ensuring that their confidence in the recruitment system does not suffer.

The Chief Minister's announcements address two of the major demands of the protesting students, who had been seeking cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and examinations conducted by TDPL, besides a CBI probe into alleged irregularities.

The students, however, have also been demanding a CBI investigation. Soren referred to the ongoing SIT and CID investigations and the proposed inquiry covering examinations since 2014, but did not announce a CBI probe.

The students have been protesting at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for more than three weeks. They have announced a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence on August 20 if their remaining demands are not addressed.

(UNI)