Sopore’s Tulibal bridge repairs near completion

Traffic likely to resume within 2 days

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 3: The Tulibal bridge at Chakpora in north Kashmir's Sopore is expected to reopen to traffic within the next two days, providing relief to fruit growers, traders and transporters during the peak fruit season, officials said today.

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The bridge, a vital link, carries substantial traffic to and from Sopore's fruit mandi, regarded as Asia's largest fruit market.

Its closure for repairs had caused inconvenience to growers, traders and transporters at a crucial time for the region's fruit trade.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina, told 'Excelsior' that the repair work was nearing completion and the bridge had undergone significant improvement.

He said the vibrations reported by commuters earlier were no longer being felt.

He attributed the delay in reopening to excavation work and the time required for the repair material to cure and set properly, which had pushed the completion schedule by a day or two.

Raina said the administration expected to complete the remaining work within the next two days, after which the bridge would be opened to traffic, subject to the completion of necessary safety measures.

He said some finishing work, including road markings, painting and filling of patches on the bridge and its approaches, was still required to ensure safe and smooth movement of vehicles.

Raina said the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police had closely coordinated the repair work, while the bridge team had worked round the clock to complete it.

He also acknowledged the cooperation extended by the public despite the inconvenience caused by the closure.

Emphasising the bridge's wider importance, Raina said it served not only Sopore but also carried traffic from Kupwara, Handwara and other parts of North Kashmir, making it a crucial link for regional connectivity.