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Sopore: Police Attaches Jamaat-e-Islami linked Properties Under UAPA

Police have attached two buildings, six shops, and two kanals of land belonging to the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Sopore. The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following an investigation into a case registered at Police...

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Daily Excelsior
05:46 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Police have attached two buildings, six shops, and two kanals of land belonging to the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Sopore. The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following an investigation into a case registered at Police Station Sopore, they said. The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, on August 12, 2026, notified the premises — Islamia Model School, Dooru, which has remained closed since 2022, along with six shops and two kanals of land — under Section 8(1) of the UA(P) Act, the official

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