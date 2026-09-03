Sopore: Police Attaches Jamaat-e-Islami linked Properties Under UAPA

Police have attached two buildings, six shops, and two kanals of land belonging to the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Sopore. The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following an investigation into a case registered at Police Station Sopore, they said. The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, on August 12, 2026, notified the premises — Islamia Model School, Dooru, which has remained closed since 2022, along with six shops and two kanals of land — under Section 8(1) of the UA(P) Act, the official

Advertisement