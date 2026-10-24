Sopore bypass bridge closed for 10 days for repairs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: The Sopore bypass bridge will remain closed for 10 days for repairs, with traffic diverted through Sopore town, potentially disrupting transport movement and fruit dispatches from the area's major fruit mandi ahead of the festive season.

The repair work has commenced amid concerns over the deteriorating condition of the bridge, a vital link connecting Sopore with Kupwara and adjoining areas.

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The closure and traffic management arrangements were discussed at a meeting convened by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore with representatives of the traders' federation, fruit industry stakeholders, transporters and police officials.

The meeting focused on facilitating the repair work while minimising inconvenience to commuters and ensuring the smooth movement of vehicles through the town during the closure.

With bypass traffic being rerouted through Sopore, congestion and delays are likely, particularly as fruit dispatches from the Sopore fruit mandi are expected to pick up ahead of the festivals.

Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, a representative of the Sopore Fruit Mandi, said the closure would pose difficulties for transporters during the busy dispatch period but stressed that repairing the bridge was necessary given its condition.

He said the administration had assured stakeholders that necessary facilitation and monitoring measures would be put in place to minimise inconvenience caused by the diversion.

Bhat said stakeholders had agreed to cooperate with the authorities, recognising that the repairs were essential for public safety and the long-term benefit of commuters and transporters.

Meanwhile, ADC Sopore, accompanied by police officials, inspected the bridge to assess the ongoing repair work and review concerns related to vehicular movement.