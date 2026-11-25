DOHA, Nov 24:

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name in the history books on Tuesday, shattering the world record for the fastest double hundred in List A cricket with a 52-ball blitz against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Sooryavanshi surpassed the record held by Chad Bowes, who scored a 200 off 103 balls for Canterbury against Otago in the Ford Trophy in 2024.

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The 15-year-old left-hander was eventually dismissed for 204 off 53 balls. His innings contained seven fours and an astounding 28 sixes, as he scored at a strike rate of 384.90.

India A defeated the UAE by seven wickets to reach the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup, chasing down a 250-run target in just 14.2 overs.

Other batters on the list of fastest List A double hundreds include England captain Harry Brook, who achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in an ODI earlier this year, Australian opener Travis Head and Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan.

Brook, Head and Jagadeesan reached the landmark in 114 balls.

Sooryavanshi also surpassed Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk's record for the fastest List A century, his effort coming in 28 balls. Fraser-McGurk took 29 balls in his innings in 2023.

The third-fastest century belongs to South African great AB de Villiers, who smashed a 31-ball hundred against the West Indies in 2015.

Having struck 28 sixes, Sooryavanshi reached the record-breaking milestone with a four down the ground off Ibrar Ahmad.

He had modest returns in his first two outings in the competition. (PTI)