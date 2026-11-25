DOHA, Nov 24:

Boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered a plethora of records in his superhuman 53-ball 204 as India A gunned down UAE's 250 in an astonishing 14.2 overs in a Group B game of the the Rising Stars Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

The 15-ye\ar-old slammed the fastest List A hundred (off 28 balls) and easily the fastest double hundred (off 52 balls) in a sensational effort that included a mind-boggling 28 sixes, the most in all professional cricket.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who played first-class cricket in India as recently as last year, anchored the UAE to 249 for eight against India A with an emotional 130 off 144 balls.

Having got out out early in the first two games, Sooryavanshi made rather short work of the target with a barrage of sixes. Whether it was spin or pace, Sooryavanshi just stood still and clobbered it out of the park.

"I didn't score in the first two games. After assessing the wicket, I thought there was not much for bowlers so I decided to back my game. Mindset was same as every game, wanted to bat long," Sooryavanshi told the host broadcaster.

After the loss to Pakistan in the previous game, India A found themselves in a must win situation. Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals and India are also expected to make the cut following their second win in three matches.

While Sooryavanshi reached his first 100 off 28 balls, the second 100 came off just 24 balls. While he beat Jake Fraser McGurk's fastest hundred feat by one ball, he comfortably surpassed Chad Bowes' 103-ball double hundred for Canterbury.

With the left-hander in a league of his own, there was very little the UAE bowlers could do. Sooryavanshi was dropped in the 11th over, allowing him to complete his 200.

Earlier Bhatia, who represented India at the U-19 level besides playing 86 first-class games in the country of his birth, became a UAE citizen earlier this year.

The 35-year-old represented Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket in India. He also featured in nine IPL matches for different teams, including Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants, besides playing club cricket in the UK.

Harpreet held the UAE innings together after they lost their openers cheaply.

"There was always motivation to score against a big team. And India is a very good side, and I'm glad that I made it," Harpreet said.

"And I had a thought this morning that today is Guru Nanak Jayanti. I got a feeling that I'm going to score a hundred today. I want to wish everyone a happy Gurpurab," he said.

The left-hander played shots all around the park and particularly enjoyed taking on India pacer Harshit Rana, hitting him for a couple of sixes down the ground.

The first six, off a slower ball, brought him his seventh List A hundred.

Overall, Harpreet hit 12 boundaries and four sixes. He was understandably emotional after completing three figures against the team from his native country.

Harpreet was dismissed by left-arm pacer Arshad Khan in the 47th over. With four wickets, Arshad (4/43 in 10 overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India A.

India A were in a must-win situation, having lost to Pakistan Shaheens in their previous game.

The defeat came despite the presence of international players, including Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Sooryavanshi.

Harshit (1/63 in 10 overs), who needs to prove his match fitness after recovering from an injury, was the most expensive bowler for India A.

While Harpreet batted at a strike rate of 90.28, the other batters struggled to rotate the strike and failed to convert their starts.

Under the ICC's eligibility criteria, Harpreet would have needed to reside in the UAE for three years to meet the playing qualification requirements, but he ended up making his international debut in April on the basis of his UAE passport. (PTI)