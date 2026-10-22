Sony India FY26 profit rises 19 pc to  Rs 187 cr; revenue marginally up at Rs 7,918 cr

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: Consumer electronics maker Sony India's profit rose 19 per cent to Rs 186.88 crore in FY26, while its revenue from operations grew marginally by 0.85 per cent to Rs 7,917.99 crore, according to regulatory filings.

Total income, including other income, increased 1.32 per cent to Rs 8,022.73 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Sony India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese technology major Sony Corporation, had reported a profit of Rs 157.03 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 7,851.08 crore in FY25.

India is Sony's fourth-largest market globally, after the US, China and Japan. The company aims to make India its third-largest market worldwide, overtaking its home market Japan.

Sony India's advertising and promotional expenses declined marginally to Rs 182.58 crore in FY26 from Rs 183.71 crore a year earlier.

Royalty paid to its parent company for use of the Sony trademark and others also fell 5.92 per cent to Rs 260.26 crore in FY26, from Rs 276.66 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total expenses edged up to Rs 7,770.15 crore in FY26 from Rs 7,704.58 crore in FY25. Sony India is yet to regain its peak revenue levels after its parent exited the mobile phone and laptop businesses. The company's revenue had peaked at over Rs 11,000 crore in FY15.

However, revenue stabilised from FY22, with the company returning to a trajectory of positive growth. (PTI)