NEW DELHI, Sep 11: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) project at Lothal, Gujarat, and said the facility was among the "most significant maritime initiatives" undertaken by the central government.

Chairing the second Governing Council Meeting of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) Society, the shipping minister said the project aims to establish Lothal as a globally renowned centre of maritime heritage, knowledge, education and tourism, an official statement said.

"NMHC at Lothal is one of the most significant cultural and maritime initiatives undertaken by the Government of India," Sonowal said, recalling that the Governing Council had laid down a clear vision and direction when it first met in June 2025.

Advertisement

The minister noted that the Society has since completed key statutory registrations, including income tax exemption, CSR and Darpan registrations, strengthening its institutional framework for future resource mobilisation.

He was particularly encouraged by the international response the project has received, with 13 countries, including Portugal, the UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, the Netherlands, Denmark, Oman, Israel, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Italy, New Zealand and Singapore, having signed MoUs for collaboration, with discussions underway with several more nations towards a proposed pipeline of 35-plus partnerships.

"These partnerships are enabling exchange of artefacts, replicas, ship models, research collaboration and cultural engagement, making NMHC a powerful instrument of maritime diplomacy," Sonowal said.

On construction progress, the statement said the Council was informed that Phase 1A has reached approximately 82 percent physical completion.

The minister urged implementing agencies to maintain strict supervision to meet the revised completion target of October 31, 2026, flagging components such as Galleries 4 and 6, Lothal Town and Aquatic Theming that remain to be completed.

The Governing Council also took note of progress on external infrastructure, including the completed Dholera Expressway, a finalised plan for the high-speed rail corridor, and ongoing excavation at Lothal, now at 70 per cent, being carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), alongside continued support from the Government of Gujarat on connectivity, power, water and visitor amenities, the statement added. (PTI)