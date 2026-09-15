Sonowal asks officials to develop database of vacant land available at major ports

NEW DELHI, Sep 14 : Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday asked officials to develop a comprehensive database of vacant land at major ports, so that adequate land is available for future expansion needs without constraint, according to an official statement.

The statement said Sonowal reviewed key reforms and ongoing projects of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and took stock of ongoing reforms and major infrastructure projects.

He also underlined the importance of creating awareness among people about the on-ground impact of reforms, particularly for coastal communities dependent on fishing and allied economic activities, as well as for riverine communities along the banks of major waterways, which have been benefited from infrastructure such as jetties and pontoons.

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Reviewing the status of all major ongoing projects, Sonowal reiterated that timely realisation of targets must remain non-negotiable, directing officials to avoid delays in project execution.

The meeting was attended by Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for MoPSW, and Vijay Kumar, Secretary in MoPSW, along with senior officials from the ministry. (PTI)