Anil Anand

a.anil.anand@gmail.com

At the November 16, 2026 launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' in a five-star hotel in New Delhi, the presence of I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders alongside Congress figures and an odd newly baptised BJP leader, projected multiple political and personal messages. Different political observers, parties, and commentators interpreted the event differently. However, despite Mrs Gandhi stressing the book- as the word 'Belonging…' reflected- is a personal account more focused on Nehru-Gandhi family, it could not escape creating a strong political imprint.

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The imprint was based on the opposition unity jigsaw which saw a fine-print unfolding in the shape of who-is-who of I.N.D.I.A bloc partners in attendance to give political strength to the function which the author and the organisers must have cherished. In fact, the political flavour dominated the social colouring which might or might not be to the liking of Mrs Gandhi.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav sounded sanguine and amply conveyed the spirit and environment of the book release function in his thoughts he penned down at the book launch. "Let us come together and write a book in which we write a revolution of change." It was a political message obliquely hinting at the electoral battles, particularly coming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, ahead.

No doubt, he also wrote on the virtues of books and publishing but this observation conveyed the basic spirit and purpose behind lining up the I.N.D.I.A combine leadership. Ostensibly, a painstaking effort had gone into organising the function to its finer details right from the guest list to the sitting arrangement with entire focus on opposition unity. The plan seemed less on arrogance, as the allies have often accused the Congress of, and more on displaying a spirit of accommodation and dignity towards allies, mostly regional parties and much smaller in size, than the Grand Old Party (GOP) dominating the scene, as had been practice in the past.

In fact, it was in continuation of the Congress-planned framework seen during the last few programmes aimed at reflecting I.N.D.I.A groupings unity. This continuity is seen in the Opposition camps attempts at delivering message of bonding at short intervals so as not to give rivals any chance at talking about disunity and differences in the grouping's ranks delaying their meeting.

This bonding was reflected during the last two shows- the rally at the Ramlila Maidan over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the march to Supreme Court of India to file a joint petition, by the I.N.D.I.A partners in this regard. The show on Mrs Gandhi's book launch was a powerful exhibition of the same spirit.

The spotlight on the Opposition leaders became more nuanced in this function. The leaders such as Samajwadi party chief Mr Yadav and his MP wife Dimple Yadav, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and his legislator wife Kalpana Soren, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and his father and National Conference patriarch Dr Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Ms Mehbooba Mufti, Trinamool Congress leader Mr Abhishek Banerjee, MP (nephew of TMC chief Ms Mamta Banerjee), Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader and MP Ms Supriya Sule among others, were given the front-row privilege in the sitting arrangement.

Mrs Sonia Gandhi on arrival sitting next to Mr Yadav before she shifted on to the stage for the book release, was a classic sight. It was certainly not difficult to relate it to early 2027 UP assembly elections.

Presence of a Gandhi-family friend and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh, who is now a BJP leader, added an interesting political dimension to the function. His presence, in view of the coming Punjab assembly elections and speculations about return to Congress, added grist of a different kind to ongoing opposition unity efforts.

Their presence turned a literary evening into a political occasion. But question arises: Can the warmth of one evening survive the demands of electoral politics given the fragile nature of opposition unity? No doubt the real test for this unity lies ahead for which further continuation of bonding efforts is necessary.

Apart from Mrs Gandhi, the author of the book being the focus of the show, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge occupying front row seat alongside Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, most of the party leaders including AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her in-laws' family occupied the second-row seats. This was a notable point in relation to Congress's relations with its allies.

On the face of it Congress gave an impression of playing a second fiddle to the alliance partners, mostly regional players. However, it seemed to be part of a well-thought of plan which has also been visible during the last few outings of the I.N.D.I.A bloc spearheaded and planned by the Congress.

Mr had been the master of ceremonies in all the previous opposition bloc programmes. The limelight though was on Mrs Gandhi in the book launch function but he did make his mark in his role to make concluding remarks. His short address, which he began "under instructions of no political talk on the occasion" was passionate, impressive and calculated. It conveyed a strong message where it was meant to be sent.

Notwithstanding claims of Mrs Gandhi about the book and related issues being of personal and social nature, the gathering as a show of opposition solidarity was certainly not without a political message. Coming ahead of upcoming state elections in states such as politically significant Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, and with Samajwadi Party- the bigger partner in Uttar Pradesh- chief Mr Yadav kept in prominence, and from Punjab perspective Captain Singh occupying the first row, the messaging was well crafted and strong.

There is the other side to this opposition unity which the Congress has been in dire need to establish its credentials as I.N.D.I.A bloc leader. Clearly, it has been able to make its mark during the last three programmes with agitation over SIR (arbitrary deletion and addition of votes by the Election Commission) becoming the cementing force. Somewhere the book launch function has rekindled Congress's hopes to strike the chemistry that had shaped the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-1 in 2004.

A personal Narrative and "Setting the Record Straight"! This was the premise and backdrop to which Mrs Gandhi had sought to set the narrative of the programme. She had clearly stated that the book was meant to share her own feelings and counter narratives and untruths written about her and her family. No doubt both the book and thoughts expressed during the launch function stuck to this plan. However, the collective spirit of the book launch function had been guided by a greater political aim.

On both these counts the book launch proved productive.