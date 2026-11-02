Sonia Meets RJD Chief Lalu Yadav; Both Reminisce About UPA Era

New Delhi, Nov 2: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav here on Monday, with the two leaders reminiscing about the UPA era and the implementation of laws like MGNREGA, RTE and RTI.

Gandhi met Lalu at his daughter and MP Misa Bharti's residence.

In a post on X, Lalu said, "Respected Madam Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji visited the residence and obtained health-related information. During this time, memories of the old days were refreshed.

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"It was recalled how, during the days of the UPA government, we implemented transparent public welfare schemes for the youth, farmers, soldiers, and the common man, and how the countrymen were empowered through laws like MGNREGA, RTE and RTI," he said.

"Under the leadership of Sardar Manmohan Singh, we provided more than Rs 1 lakh 45 thousand crore for the development of Bihar," Lalu said.

RJD leader and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.

Speaking with reporters, Tejashwi said, "Lalu ji had come to Delhi for his routine medical check-up. I met Sonia ji yesterday, during which I informed her about this. She herself expressed a desire to meet Lalu ji, which is why she has come to meet him today.

"Our families have shared very close ties and both Lalu ji and Sonia ji have helped each other in tough situations. It had been a long time since they met, so Sonia ji came to meet him today," he said.

The meeting comes a day after the opposition INDIA bloc held a rally at Ramlila Maidan over the "vote chori" issue.

The opposition coalition called for the BJP's ouster from power over the "vote chori" charge, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and sent to jail for "treason" in future and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to escape the law. (Agencies)