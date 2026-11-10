NEW DELHI, Nov 10: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleged that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir has exposed her real face that "her tears flow for Muslim votes only" but they dry up when Pakistani terrorists kill Indians and Naxalites carry out "massacre of Sanatanis".

Speaking to PTI Videos, the senior BJP leader also took a swipe at Gandhi for noting in her memoir that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tends to look away whenever he comes face-to-face with her, saying, "With how many people will he make eye contact? He has already made eye contact once."

"Narendra Modi makes eye contact. He talks to his enemies by looking directly into their eyes. These people are not enemies," the senior BJP leader said, adding, "He looks directly into the eyes of Pakistan and the country's (India's) enemies, and talks to them."

Advertisement

In her memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", Gandhi has said that Prime Minister Modi is fighting for his vision of India, and she for hers. The Congress president has also disclosed that she has had "practically no real contact" with him and when they do come face-to-face, he tends to look away, avoiding eye contact.

Acknowledging that Modi had certainly "worked his way to power within the RSS from an underprivileged world", Gandhi has written that his origins may not have been as humble as his PR team has made out in marketing his image.

The long-awaited "Belonging: A Journey of Love", published by HarperCollins India, hit the stands on Tuesday.

Asked about Gandhi's memoir, Giriraj Singh said it has exposed her "real face" because she has written that tears "spontaneously" rolled down from her eyes after the Babri Masjid incident.

"Yes, her tears flow for votes and for Muslims. Her tears will flow for the Babri Masjid and Batla House as well. Perhaps tears rolled down her eyes for Afzal Guru too when he was given the death penalty," the minister said.

"Her tears dry up when the incident at Pahalgam takes place. When Pakistani terrorists shoot at our sisters and brothers, her tears do not flow. When there is a mass massacre of soldiers, her tears dry up even then. When Naxalites carry out a mass massacre of Sanatanis, her tears dry up even then," the BJP leader added.

Hitting out at Gandhi for her comments against the Sangh Parivar, Singh said the Congress leader should have written in her book how Jawaharlal Nehru "imposed Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir, gave Tibet to China and also ceded 40,000 square kilometres of land to China."

"One should drown in shame (after such actions). We are suffering to this day the consequences of the sins committed by Nehru, whether on the borders with China or in Pakistan. He was the one who got China inducted as a member in the UN Security Council. He also mortgaged the country. That is why she should write all this in the book," the BJP leader said.

In her book, Gandhi has written that Sangh Parivar internet sites are full of malicious abuse and falsehoods against Nehru.

Singh said the RSS is "indeed untouchable to them".

"However, the work that the RSS has done for the country can never be forgotten by the world. Whenever a disaster strikes, the RSS steps forward to serve the nation," he added.

The BJP's stated aim, Gandhi says, is what they call a "Congress-free India" -- free of the party, its policies, and its ideology.

"I tend to believe that this antipathy stems from the conditioning of the prime minister by the RSS. It has inculcated in its cadre a commitment to an exclusionary, hardened version of Hinduism that has been crafted into a political agenda," Gandhi wrote. (PTI)