Sonia Gandhi 'committed a sin': Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Vande Mataram song row

KOTA, (Rajasthan), Aug 17: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday stepped up his attack on the Congress over the 'Vande Mataram' controversy, claiming that Sonia Gandhi "committed a sin" by showing disrespect to the national song.

The row erupted after Gandhi was seen gesturing to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge while the full rendition of Vande Mataram was being played at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Independence Day, which the BJP claims was an attempt to stop the complete version.

Launching a sharp attack, Chouhan demanded that Gandhi apologise for openly disrespecting the national song.

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"While laws against disrespecting the national anthem and the national song are in place, the ego of the Congress party leader is so high that she openly disrespected the national song," he said, while addressing an event where developmental projects worth Rs. 1,258 crore were announced in Krishi Upaj Mandi Ground in Baran.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was among the others who attended the event.

Chouhan also asserted that 'Bharat Mata' is the revered motherland and Vande Mataram is the song of salutation, adding that refusing or stopping the singing of the national song will not be tolerated.

He also announced that the Centre is preparing stringent legislation to crack down severely on the sale of adulterated and substandard seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

Chouhan noted that the existing 1966 legislation provides minimal penalties of Rs 500-Rs 1,000 fine, claiming that it fails to deter fraudulent practices.

The agriculture minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and boosting rural development.

"We will enact new laws with the strictest punishments for those who indulge in dishonesty. We will not spare anyone. A new Seed Act and Pesticide Act are being brought to protect farmers' rights, ensure they get quality seeds, and strictly punish companies and individuals engaging in malpractice," Chouhan said.

He assured local farmers that a comprehensive agricultural roadmap tailored for Baran, Jhalawar and Kota districts would be created in consultation with agricultural scientists and the Rajasthan government.

The Union minister also handed over to CM Sharma the allocation order of Rs. 3473 crore for the construction of 2,89,000 rural houses under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme in Rajasthan for 2026-27.

Keys to new homes were handed over to beneficiaries, and prototype house foundation stones were laid at panchayat samiti headquarters.

Chouhan also shared a light-hearted moment with the gathering there. During applause and cheers, the minister responded, saying, "It's your mama, I love you too."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serving the people is like serving God," he added.

The chief minister also counted the development works and welfare schemes of his government.

The Union minister and CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth crores spanning across Baran and Jhalawar districts. (PTI)