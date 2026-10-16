Soni Polyplas inaugurates new warehouse at Gangyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Soni Polyplas Private Limited, a well-established name in the distribution of consumer products and water heaters, inaugurated its new warehouse at Gangyal, Jammu

The newly inaugurated warehouse showcases an extensive range of products, including Milton thermoware, Decopride crockery and glassware, premium bone china gift items, Racold water heaters and SANSO geysers.

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The facility aims to provide customers and dealers with a wide selection of quality products at competitive prices.

Further expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its presence in the region, the company also announced the introduction of Duralux appliances in the market.

Soni Polyplas has been serving its dealer network across Jammu and Kashmir for nearly four decades, earning the trust and confidence of business associates through quality products, competitive pricing and reliable service.

On the occasion, Sankalp Soni announced the expansion of the company's own SANSO water heater range, introducing new 25-litre and 50-litre capacity models.

He said that SANSO geysers had received an overwhelming response in the market due to their quality, attractive features, reliable performance and affordable pricing.

The company reiterated its commitment to strengthening its distribution network and introducing innovative, high-quality products to meet the growing requirements of consumers across Jammu and Kashmir.

The inauguration marked another significant milestone in the company's journey of nearly 40 years in the distribution business.

At the conclusion of the event, Kriti Soni presented the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to dealers, business associates and distinguished guests for their enthusiastic participation, continued support and valuable suggestions.

She assured them that Soni Polyplas would continue striving for excellence in product quality, customer satisfaction and service.

The opening of the new warehouse is expected to further strengthen the company's distribution network and improve product availability for dealers and customers across the region.