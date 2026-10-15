Sonamarg To Be Developed As Year-Round Tourism Destination: CM Omar

Ganderbal, Oct 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir government is working on projects to develop Sonamarg as a year-round tourism destination, with plans to promote rafting in summer and skiing, skating and other winter sports during the colder months.

“With the construction of the tunnel, Sonamarg is now accessible throughout the year. We want to promote rafting during summer and skiing, skating and other winter sports activities,” Omar told reporters during his visit to Ganderbal. He said he would work with Kangan MLA Mian Mehar Ali to further strengthen Sonamarg’s position on the tourism map.

The Chief Minister said forest, environmental and wildlife clearances sometimes caused delays in tourism projects, but maintained that the government would follow all required procedures while developing new tourism destinations.

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During his visit, he said development projects worth around Rs 60 crore were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid in Ganderbal.

On the construction of a major bridge over the River Jhelum, estimated to cost Rs 40 crore, he said test piling had been completed and efforts were underway to meet the construction targets. “We are making efforts to complete the pillars by April and the entire bridge by December next year,” he said.

The Chief Minister said several road projects, a new school building and infrastructure works at the Fruit and Vegetable Mandi were also inaugurated.

He said traders at the mandi had sought its expansion, construction of a boundary wall and a grade separator. The matter, he said, had been discussed with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, while other demands had also been noted for necessary action.

On the demand for fencing the Power Development Corporation (PDC) canal following repeated incidents involving loss of human lives, Omar said the matter would be taken up with the concerned authorities. “If the decision were within my authority, I would have announced it here. We will raise the public demand with the concerned authorities,” he said.

Regarding pending compensation cases related to National Highway projects, Omar said newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Shreya would examine the matter after settling into her responsibilities.

On traffic congestion caused by Chinar trees along the Beehama–Kheer Bhawani road, the Chief Minister acknowledged the difficulties faced by commuters and stressed the need for a practical solution. “Development and environmental protection must go hand in hand. We may have to remove some trees and plant eight to ten Chinar trees elsewhere, away from roads,” he said.

Referring to the 70th National School Sports event being held at the College of Physical Education in Ganderbal, Omar said students from across the country were participating in Wushu and Taekwondo competitions.

Reiterating his stand on land acquisition, the Chief Minister said written agreements signed with affected families would be honoured. “Whatever commitments were made in the signed agreements will be implemented,” he said. (KNO)