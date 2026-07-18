Sonam Wangchuk Is Fine But Hospital Not Sharing Reports: Wife Says No Treatment Without Her Consent

New Delhi, Jul 18: Activist Sonam Wangchuk is "absolutely fine" but the Safdarjung Hospital has declined to share copies of medical reports despite repeated requests, his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo said on Saturday asserting that the Parliament march will go ahead as planned with his participation.

She has also communicated to the hospital authorities that no medical treatment should be administered to the activist without her consent.

Angmo also sought Wangchuk's discharge, citing a lack of transparency at the hospital, where the activist was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site early Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

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She also questioned the police presence outside the hospital, and asked why they were not allowed to carry their phones inside, saying it felt like they were in a "prison".

Angmo said doctors had informed the family that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9 from 4.3 a day earlier, but alleged they had declined to share copies of the medical reports despite repeated requests.

"Yesterday, doctors from Safdarjung had checked him and all vitals were normal. Potassium was 4.3. Now they are saying the potassium is 2.9 and it is life-threatening. But when we asked for the report, they are showing us the report but not giving it. I am having trust issues due to lack of transparency," she said.

She said the family had decided to get Wangchuk examined independently before consenting to any treatment.

"I've asked them not to administer potassium... We are going to do another test from a different lab before giving medicines. Sonam is absolutely fine and we will soon shift him to a hospital we trust," she said.

In two letters to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo directed that no oral or intravenous medicine or fluid be administered to Wangchuk without her consent and sought copies of all medical reports.

In a separate communication, she requested that he be discharged so he could be shifted to a medical facility of the family's choice, citing "lack of transparency" and loss of confidence in the hospital.

Questioning the heavy police presence at the hospital, Angmo said, "If it's just a medical issue why is there so much police here? Why are we not being allowed to take our phone? It feels like this is Safdarjung prison, not Safdarjung Hospital."

She maintained that Wangchuk's removal from the protest site would not affect the agitation.

"He will be absolutely fine and participate in the march. The youth have kept the movement on. Even if Sonam can't participate in the march, I will represent him and lead the march on Monday. It's not that by forcefully removing Sonam they can stop it," she said.

Referring to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, Angmo said Wangchuk had joined the agitation because he believed the demands were genuine and the protest was very organic. "This protest is an example. Gen Z has shown how peacefully they can protest."

She also alleged that the controversy reflected a wider institutional crisis. "The NEET exam leak was just a symptom. This system has totally broken. This is not just about paper leaks, it is to awaken the conscience. Citizens have to demand good education," she said, adding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan "should have resigned himself".

Dr Satish Lamba, who had been monitoring Wangchuk's health during the hunger strike, said he had not been allowed to meet the activist after he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to the hospital early Saturday on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, citing expert medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

Wangchuk has been on a fast since June 28 in support of the CJP-led movement over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy. Protest organisers have said the July 20 march to Parliament will go ahead as scheduled. (Agencies)