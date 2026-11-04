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Sonam Wangchuk & Gitanjali J. Angmo respond to the administration’s notice over Desert Flower School at the HIAL campus in Phyang, Ladakh. They call it a witch-hunt and claim they have not bypassed any court stay order. Instead, they allege that the UT administration cannot pass any order in view of the stay order, which does not stop HIAL from carrying out its activities. They also maintain that Desert Flower School is not a new idea.