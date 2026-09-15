Zanskar, Sept 15: In a veiled attack on groups planning fresh protests in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said that "some people are trying to advance their political goals" without having any genuine concern for the development of the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the 11th Ladakh Zanskar Festival 2026, he said that while political issues had their own place, development was a separate matter and no one should be allowed to come in the way of Ladakh's progress.

Climate activist and Leh Apex Body (LAB) member Sonam Wangchuk has warned of a fresh agitation in Ladakh from September 19 if the Centre fails to provide a clear assurance within a week on their key demands.

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The warning came shortly after a September 9 meeting between the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and a sub-committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The two groups described the meeting as "unproductive."

LAB and KDA last week announced a September 19-24 padyatra in Ladakh, with Wangchuk saying that the government had not responded to the list of non-negotiables submitted by the groups, including a governance arrangement in which an elected assembly would be above the bureaucracy and have control over law and order.

"There are some people who are trying to advance their political aims, and who have no real concern for the development of Ladakh. I would just like to say that the people of Ladakh should look at how much development has taken place here since Ladakh became a Union Territory (in August 2019)," the Lt Governor said without naming anyone.

Saxena highlighted the significant expansion of Ladakh's road network since it became a Union Territory, noting that the region had around 1,700 km of roads at the time, compared with nearly 4,400 km today.

He also pointed to the steady rise in tourist footfall, attributing the growth to the strengthening of infrastructure in the region.

"I would simply like to say that the people of Ladakh are very innocent and very good-hearted. If someone tries to mislead them, that is their mistake. Political issues have their own place, but development is an entirely different matter, and no one should ever come in the way of that development," the Lt Governor said.

The two-day 11th edition of the Zanskar festival commenced this morning, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, traditional music, dance, art, and local traditions of Zanskar and bringing together artists, cultural groups, locals and visitors.

The Lt Governor interacted with participants and appreciated the efforts to promote and preserve Zanskar's unique cultural heritage and traditions.

"This is the first major tourism activity in the region since it attained district status and marks a proud moment for us as we celebrate its rich cultural heritage, distinct identity and immense tourism potential.

"With the festival now included in Ladakh's official tourism calendar, coupled with growing tourist footfall and improved road connectivity, new livelihood and economic opportunities are opening up for our youth, entrepreneurs, artisans and local businesses," the Lt Governor said.

He urged the local youth to preserve Zanskar's ancient rich heritage and use digital platforms and technology to showcase it to the world.

"We remain committed to building a vibrant, prosperous and sustainable Zanskar," he said.

Congratulating the people participating in the festival, he said such events are playing an important role in promoting tourism in Ladakh.

"I hope that in the coming years, the Zanskar Festival will become such a renowned event in the country and around the world that every tourist will want to come and be a part of it. Zanskar is a very beautiful valley and a truly magnificent place. Its landscapes, mountains, lakes, and everything about it are incredibly beautiful," he said.

However, he said perhaps it has not yet received the kind of exposure that it deserves.

"Our effort will be to develop Zanskar into a tourist destination that every traveller would want to visit," Saxena said.