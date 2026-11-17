KABUL, Nov 17: In the shadows of the Afghan capital's bustling streets lies a hidden world: the world of women, quietly defying the draconian bans imposed when the Taliban seized power after the withdrawal of US-led troops in August 2021.

For women, schooling beyond primary grades is banned, except for Islamic religious education and language courses. Parks and gyms are off-limits, beauty salons are outlawed, and a strict head-to-toe dress code applies. Although women can obtain some business licenses, they're barred from most jobs.

"Being a woman in Afghanistan is a crime," said a former soccer player whose dreams were shattered by a sports ban.

Rules are enforced by the widely feared morality police from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. They patrol the streets in doctor-like white coats and can detain women violating rules. Some have been beaten.

The ministry is "fully committed" to ensuring the rights of all under Islamic Sharia law, spokesman Mohammad Aslam Badriwal told The Associated Press in response to questions about restrictions on women.

"Our sisters may also conduct their social and commercial affairs, provided they strictly adhere to the principles of Islamic Sharia and the laws currently in force," he said, adding that the ministry's priority is "to ensure that our sisters are completely safe within society and are able to enjoy all their Sharia-granted rights."

Some women have found ways to defy the bans, despite the risks.

Here is a look at the hidden lives of three such women in Kabul, all speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of arrest.

She opened a salon not once, but twice

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For years, the 40-year-old worked in one of Kabul's beauty salons. When authorities banned them, she felt her life contract.

"You just feel a sense of hopelessness; you become completely despondent," she said. "Right now, in Afghanistan, there's nothing left to bring any joy or comfort. There's no travel, no parks, no schools, there's absolutely nothing."

Work was all she had left.

"But now, they won't even allow that," she said. "It's as if, for women in Afghanistan, working has become a crime."

Despite the salon ban, she decided to open her own. Demand was high, particularly for weddings, where women are expected to sport elaborate hairstyles and makeup.

She rented an apartment and bought equipment. Soon, she had about 30 clients. With her husband among the millions of Afghan men unable to find work, it was a lifeline.

But authorities found her secret salon. Their raid took all the equipment, nearly all the furniture.

"I felt completely hopeless," she said. "If my work, the only thing that gave me any sense of purpose, is taken away, what am I left with? How am I supposed to feed my children? How am I supposed to cover household expenses? I reached a point of total despair and thought: I'm just going to leave.'"

But clients kept calling, and she had bills to pay. Eventually, she decided to try again. She rented another apartment and reopened. Now she has seven employees â€“ young women supporting their own families.

One recent October day, the salon was full of women getting wedding makeovers. They lay on cushions on the floor as beauticians brushed powder onto their cheeks.

The atmosphere was light, but with an undercurrent of fear.

"Every time there's a knock on the door," the salon owner said, "I worry the Taliban might be on the other side."

Soccer was her life, and it's still her passion

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As a teenager, all her ambitions were tied up in soccer. And it looked as if her dreams were coming true: She was picked for the national team. But two years later, the ban on women's sports crushed them.

Plunged into depression, she spent six months barely leaving her room.

Her family was worried, and she knew she had to find a way out. Eventually, she started playing again â€“ not on pitches, but in the cramped confines of her home.

She also started boxing, turning a stack of old car tires into a rudimentary punching bag. It helped her work through her emotions, she said.

Her true love is still soccer. Unable to play properly herself, she's decided to pass on her knowledge and skills to a new generation. She coaches a small group of young boys in her home's tiny walled courtyard.

"I saw in them the same dreams and the same passion I had held during my own childhood," she said, tears welling in her eyes. "It feels really good for me to train with them. Sometimes, I see myself in them."

Between boxing and coaching, she manages to get through the days. But her view of the future is bleak. She wants to leave and find refuge in another country.

"I see no hope for myself in Afghanistan," she said.

"No doors are open to us."

At this school, ordinary lessons are anything but

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Students stagger arrivals to avoid raising suspicion. The door opens just enough to let them in.

Inside, the subjects are ordinary: history, science, geography, math, languages, Quranic studies. But it's no ordinary school. Set up inside a private home, its students are boys but also girls as old as 20. With teenage girls included, classes must be held in secret.

Teachers here - a 20-year-old with help from her teenage sister - aren't professionally trained. They do the best they can to pass on what they learned before they were banned from school.

"The current situation in Afghanistan is far from ideal. I had been experiencing increasing levels of depression, so I decided to organise this class," the 20-year-old said.

She started over a year ago, she said, hoping to help girls "by giving them a sense of hope and allowing them to continue their education." Now she has about 30 students.

A room in the house has been converted into a classroom, with students sitting on the floor at low plastic tables. Brightly coloured drawings decorate the walls.

The education restrictions have been the most widely disliked of the Taliban's bans. Officials have repeatedly said they're working on a solution.

"Regarding the part (of education) that still has shortcomings, we are striving to resolve it comprehensively," government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in August. But there's been no sign of progress.

The teenage teaching assistant said many girls have fallen behind, and "we wanted to create an environment where girls can study and strive to reach their goals."

But with every class they hold, they risk arrest.

"We are very afraid of the Taliban," she said. "We fear that one day, they might come after us, accuse us of violating their rules, arrest us and take us away. We are absolutely terrified of that possibility." (AP)