Some 40 foreigners held in Afghanistan’s jails: official

KABUL, Apr 8: Some 40 foreign nationals are currently imprisoned in Afghanistan’s jails, local media reported Sunday.

“The number of foreign prisoners across Afghanistan in our custody has reached 40 — those whose cases are criminal, including murder and other issues, and they are from various countries, including neighboring ones,” TOLOnews quoted Habibullah Badar, deputy head of the office of the prison administration of the country, as saying.

The Afghan caretaker government’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the detention of two U.S. nationals in Afghanistan in late March.

(UNI)