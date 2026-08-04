Som Nath urges Govt to implement Minimum Wages Act, release dues

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 3: A meeting of Jal Shakti PHE Employees and Worker Association of District Executive Body was held at PHE Complex Udhampur under the chairmanship of Som Nath, District President & senior trade union leader.

Som Nath strongly criticized the attitude of J&K Govt and its policy towards daily wagers, whose not even a single demand has been met since long. "The Govt framed a five-member committee for the regularization policy of the daily wagers and approximately one and a half year have passed but no decision has yet been taken due to which the daily wagers feel cheated," he said.

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Som Nath reiterated three main demands of the daily wagers, which include implementation of Minimum Wages Act, Regularization Policy and release of pending wages. He said that wages have not been to the workers for the 65-70 months between the period of 2014-2020.

Pointing towards acute shortage of staff, Som Nath said that thousands of workers are required for smoothly running the water supply schemes. "Around 3700 workers are required in a division only and this figure is increasing day by day. The newly commissioned water supply schemes are non function because of no workers, whose number has been decreasing day by day due to retirements," he said and also demanded DPC in the PHE department.

Som Nath appealed to the Lt Governor and Chief Minister J&K UT to frame a regularization policy and fulfil other demands of daily wagers as soon as possible.

Others who spoke in the meeting, included Vijay Sharma, Suraj Parkash, Dinesh Kesar, Ganesh Chand, Karan Singh, Parveen, Rattan Lal, Jagdish Chander, Darshan Singh, Prem Nath, Kuldeep Kumar, Prabhu Lal and Tilak Raj Katoch.