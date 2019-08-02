Soldier attains martyrdom, another injured in Shopian militant attack

SRINAGAR : A soldier attains martyrdom and another was injured when militants attacked a joint security force team during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Shopian in the wee hours of Friday, official sources said.

However, a police spokesman said the details about the encounter are awaited.

The sources said on a tip off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at village Pandushan, Shopian in the wee hours of Friday.

“However, when the troops were moving towards a particular party in the village, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons,” they said, adding that in the initial encounter two soldiers were injured.

“The injured were rushed to hospital where one of them succumbed,” the sources said, adding that the operation was going on when the reports last came in. Two structures were damaged in the exchange of fire.

