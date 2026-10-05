Soldier found hanging inside military camp at Sunjwan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: An Army soldier was found hanging inside a military camp at Sunjwan area here on Sunday, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Havildar Wagh Ambadas (45) son of Pandurang of Maharashtra.

Officials said the 3rd JAK Rifle soldier was spotted hanging inside his camp by his colleagues, who informed the senior ranking officials.

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He was accordingly taken to Government Medical College Jammu, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

While the body of the deceased soldier has been shifted to the mortuary of the hospital for conducting the post-mortem examination, police have initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.