Sir,

I am writing to commend the recent judgment by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, which has paved the way for the execution of a Rs 400 crore rooftop solar power project in J&K.

This project, aimed at enhancing renewable energy infrastructure on Government buildings, is a significant step towards sustainable development in the region.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal’s decision underscores the importance of public interest in tender matters, emphasizing that the courts should intervene only in cases of evident arbitrariness or irrationality.

The court’s refusal to modify tender conditions to suit individual interests is a commendable stance, ensuring that such projects are awarded to capable entities with the requisite experience and financial capacity.

This ruling will not only expedite the project but also set a precedent for future tender processes, promoting efficiency and transparency in public projects.

Suresh Sharma

Jammu