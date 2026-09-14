NEW DELHI, Sept 14: Solar Industries India on Monday said it will acquire South Africa-based Omnia Holdings Ltd in an all-cash transaction for a consideration of approximately USD 1.355 billion (Rs 12,951 crores).

Solar Industries' wholly owned step-down subsidiary Solar SA Investments Proprietary announced the signing of definitive agreements under which Solar SA Investments Proprietary Ltd (Solar SA) will acquire all outstanding shares of Omnia in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by Omnia shareholders (Offer), Solar Industries India said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Solar Group is a Nagpur, India headquartered manufacturer of industrial explosives and initiating systems, serving customers across mining, infrastructure, construction, defence and space sectors. (PTI)