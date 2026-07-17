SOG Man Killed, Another Injured In Budgam Road Accident

Budgam, Jul 17: A Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed and another injured in a road accident at the Bailey Bridge in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the two SOG personnel were travelling in an official vehicle when it hit the steel girder of the Bailey Bridge, leaving both of them injured.

He said the duo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead, while the other is undergoing treatment.

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The deceased was later identified as Tariq Ahmad, a resident of Hanjura and the injured as Riyaz Ahmed.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation. (KNO)