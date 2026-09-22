NEW DELHI, Sept 22: SoftBank-backed digital commerce ecosystem AceVector Ltd on Tuesday fixed a price band of Rs 30-32 per equity share for its Rs 420-crore upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will open for public subscription on September 25 and close on September 29, while bidding by anchor investors will take place on September 24, according to a public announcement.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 287 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 4.16 crore shares valued at Rs 133 crore by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size is around Rs 420 crore.

Existing investors, including SoftBank, Nexus Venture Partners and Foxconn, among others, will sell a small part of their shareholding through the OFS.

Co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, who together hold a 33.99 per cent stake in AceVector individually and through their jointly owned entity B2 Professional Services LLP, are not selling any shares in the IPO.

AceVector has trimmed the IPO size from the earlier plan of a Rs 300-crore fresh issue and an OFS of 6.38 crore equity shares.

AceVector operates an asset-light digital commerce ecosystem comprising Snapdeal, a value-focused lifestyle e-commerce marketplace; Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement SaaS platform; and Stellaro Brands, an omnichannel consumer brands retailing business.

Unicommerce, the e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, got listed on the stock exchanges in 2024, with its IPO subscribed over 168 times.

In FY26, AceVector reported operating revenue of Rs 510.38 crore, a 29 per cent increase from Rs 395.02 crore in FY25.

Its adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 15.94 crore in FY26 from Rs 39.16 crore a year ago.

The company is set to debut on the stock market on October 5. (PTI)